Vigilance launches probe into PMAY ‘fraud’ in Odisha's Koraput district

JEYPORE: Vigilance officials have launched a probe into the alleged misappropriation of funds meant for beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) in Badigaon panchayat under Borigumma block of Koraput district.

The probe was initiated after around 70 PMAY beneficiaries lodged complaints with the Jeypore Vigilance division a few days ago, alleging irregularities in disbursement of housing assistance. The complainants demanded recovery of the misappropriated amount, a thorough inquiry and stringent action against the officials involved.

Following the complaints, Vigilance officials visited the Badigaon panchayat office and nearby villages to verify the allegations. Official records and documents related to the PMAY scheme are being scrutinised as part of the investigation.

Sources said the role of the panchayat executive officer (PEO), data operator of Badigaon and the block development officer (BDO) of Borigumma has come under the Vigilance scanner.

SP of Koraput Vigilance division Rabindra Kumar Panda said an inquiry has been launched into the allegations levelled by PMAY beneficiaries against the panchayat-level officials. “Investigation is underway. Appropriate action will be taken on basis of the outcome of the probe,” he added.