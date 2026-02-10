Youth hacked to death over ‘love triangle’ in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: A 27-year-old youth was allegedly hacked to death by his female friend’s boyfriend late on Sunday night in what is suspected to be a case of ‘love triangle’.

The incident, which occurred within Chandrasekharpur police limits spiraled into a series of mishaps, including a car plunging from a flyover in the city.

Police identified the deceased as Satyabrata Pradhan, a native of Hasinipur village in Puri’s Brahmagiri area. He worked as a driver with a travel agency here. The accused, Dinesh Nayak alias Dinabandhu, is currently on the run.

Police said Satyabrata is reportedly a friend of Dinesh’s girlfriend, Liza Kandi (21). Police have detained Liza and are questioning her.

Investigation revealed Satyabrata had visited Liza at her rented accommodation in Niladri Vihar area here sometime after 11.30 pm, in his employer’s four-wheeler. When he walked in, Dinesh was already present at the house. Soon after, a heated exchange took place between the two, following which Dinesh allegedly slit Satyabrata’s throat with a sharp object.

In a bid to escape, the victim ran towards the main road where he was rescued by the locals. Police said Liza, too, went to the spot and claimed before the locals that Satyabrata was her husband. He was shifted to Capital Hospital in an ambulance but was declared dead on arrival. In the meantime, Dinesh managed to flee and is at large, police said.

Unconfirmed sources said Satyabrata had gone to Liza’s house on the occasion of Propose Day. The house owner claimed he had rented the house to Dinesh. Police are investigating whether Liza and Dinesh were in a live-in relationship without the victim’s knowledge.