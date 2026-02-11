AIIMS-Bhubaneswar executive director asks for govt support to strengthen healthcare in state

BHUBANESWAR: Executive director and CEO of AIIMS-Bhubaneswar Dr Ashutosh Biswas met chief secretary Anu Garg and held a detailed discussion on strengthening healthcare services and fostering collaborative initiatives in the state.

During the meeting on Monday, Dr Biswas briefed the chief secretary on key developmental issues related to patient care at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar.

He also highlighted various ongoing initiatives and strategic measures being undertaken to further enhance the quality, accessibility and efficiency of healthcare services at the institute.

Discussions were also held on improving healthcare delivery, strengthening institutional support and aligning efforts to meet the growing healthcare needs of the people of the state.

Garg assured continued support and commitment for quality healthcare services and strengthening institutional collaboration for the overall benefit of the state.