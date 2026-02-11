Bandh hits life in four blocks of Odisha's Nabarangpur

UMERKOTE: Normal life was affected in four blocks of Nabarangpur district on Tuesday due to the bandh called by Umerkote Sangram Manch to protest the government’s alleged neglect of the region.

Most business establishments and marketplaces remained closed while vehicular movement was minimal on major roads in Umerkote, Raighar, Jharigaon and Chandahandi blocks. Educational institutions and many private offices also reported low attendance, reflecting widespread public participation in the shutdown.

Leaders of the Manch alleged that despite repeated assurances by the government, the region continues to lag behind in basic infrastructure, healthcare and administrative services.

The agitators demanded immediate settlement of land, establishment of the proposed medical college at Umerkote, adequate staff in government offices and steps to address the issues of farmers.

They said as no land settlement has been done in the region since 1956, many families are left without legal land titles, depriving them of welfare benefits. Farmers also continue to face difficulties in paddy procurement and maize marketing, further deepening rural distress, they added.