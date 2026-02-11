BJD to stage demo on February 13 over paddy procurement

MALKANGIRI: Accusing the state government of failing to address farmers’ grievances and going back on its election promises on paddy procurement, the Malkangiri unit of BJD on Tuesday said it would stage demonstration in front of the district collector’s office on February 13.

BJD leaders alleged that during the ongoing kharif procurement season, farmers are facing harassment due to administrative apathy, systemic exploitation and an inefficient procurement mechanism. During the 2024 elections, the BJP had promised to increase the MSP and eliminate ‘katni-chhatni’ at mandis. However, the mandis have now turned into centres of distress for farmers with deductions of 5-7 kg per quintal of paddy imposed on the pretext of moisture content and quality issues, they claimed.

The BJD also criticised the government for imposing a ceiling of 150 quintal on the promised input subsidy of Rs 800 per quintal, terming it a betrayal of the election manifesto and a penalty on farmers producing higher quantity of paddy. “Why has the state government not extended the recent `69 increase in paddy procurement price announced by the Centre to the farmers of Odisha?” questioned the party leaders.

Deduction of paddy coupled with the 150-quintal ceiling and delays in procurement and payments has created a distressing situation, pushing farmers into the clutches of middlemen and forcing some of them to sell their produce below the MSP to repay loans, they alleged.

BJD’s district unit president and former MLA Manas Madkami said protesting these irregularities in paddy procurement, the party would stage dharna in front of the collectorate on Friday.