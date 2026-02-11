Cancer awareness campaign in Odisha's Lanjigarh

BHUBANESWAR: A comprehensive cancer awareness campaign was organised by the Vedanta Aluminium for the communities around its Lanjigarh alumina refinery recently.

Inaugurated at the Lanjigarh block office, the programme began with awareness sessions for Anganwadi workers (AWWs) and ASHA workers.

Company officials said the initiative empowered local residents with vital knowledge on cancer prevention, early detection and accessible treatment pathways, reaching more than 500 people, including frontline health workers and students. In the outreach drive in Kankeri village, residents engaged directly with doctors to better understand cancer detection, treatment and recovery.

The initiative also featured specialised sessions led by medical experts, tailored for frontline health workers, students and community members.

“We firmly believe that access to quality healthcare is a catalyst for socio-economic progress. Through targeted interventions in cancer care, we strive to elevate the collective health standards in Kalahandi, contributing to the holistic development of the region,”said Vedanta Alumina Business CEO Pranab Kumar Bhattacharyya.