Couple among three held for allegedly looting contractor in Odisha

CUTTACK: Purighat police on Tuesday arrested three persons including a couple for allegedly looting cash and gold ornaments worth lakhs from a contractor.

The accused were identified as Itishree Sahoo (30), her husband Mahesh Kumar Das (39) of Thoria Sahi, and another Narendra Moharana (48) of Jagatpur. Briefing mediapersons, ACP Ashok Kumar Giri said the accused woman had befriended the contractor Bindu Bhusan Nanda through social media. “On January 10, she induced Nanda to meet her at Sagar Shree Hotel located on Haripur-Dolamundai road. Both stayed in the hotel till 6.30 pm. During their stay, the woman gave a spiked drink to Bhusan following which he fell unconscious. Taking advantage of the situation, she looted 200 gram gold ornaments, Rs 1 lakh cash and transferred Rs 80,000 from his account, after which she fled,” he added.

The victim’s brother lodged an FIR the next day following which police started investigation. CCTV footage of the hotel as well as adjoining shops and other nearby locations were examined.

Das’ movement was established near the hotel on the day of the incident. Subsequently, police arrested the couple. During interrogation, the duo revealed the involvement of Moharana in the crime. The cops then nabbed him too.

Cash worth Rs 53,500, five gold chains along with gold ring weighing 151.24 gram, a scooter, Royal Enfield bullet, three mobile phones and ATM cards were seized from their possession, said the ACP adding, further investigation was underway.