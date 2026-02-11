ICU patient falls from bed at SCB medical college in Odisha, video goes viral

CUTTACK: A video purportedly showing a female patient falling from her bed inside the intensive care unit (ICU) of SCB medical college and hospital has gone viral on social media, raising concern about the quality of healthcare delivery system and monitoring by the doctors and staff.

Sources said the woman, who had allegedly consumed poison, was undergoing treatment in the ICU ward of the medicine department when the incident took place on Sunday night. As per the video clip which went viral on Monday, the lady could be seen writhing in pain following which the side railing of the bed collapsed and she fell on the floor.

After the incident came to light, six nursing staff who were in charge of the ICU were transferred to other department wards. The patient’s family members questioned as to how the woman was left unattended during such a critical moment and why there was no immediate response from the staff in charge of the ICU.

“Had the staff been present and kept a watch on the patient, such an incident would not have taken place. However, most staff are always busy on their phones browsing through social media despite being on duty,” they alleged.

The incident is all the more concerning as attendants are not allowed inside the ICU and patients are entirely in charge of the staff. The SCB Rogi Suraksha Manch submitted a memorandum to the hospital authorities demanding stringent action against the staff concerned for negligence in duty.