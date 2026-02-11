Odisha CM Majhi approves salary hike for contractual AYUSH doctors

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday approved a substantial salary hike for contractual AYUSH doctors working under the National Health Mission (NHM).

As per the chief minister’s decision, the monthly remuneration of contractual AYUSH doctors will be enhanced by Rs 20,000 to Rs 40,000, depending on their length of service. The revised pay structure is based on seniority and expected to benefit over 2,900 AYUSH doctors currently serving across the state.

Doctors with less than five years of service will receive a monthly hike of Rs 20,000, taking their minimum salary to Rs 56,948. Those with five to 10 years of service will get an increase of Rs 25,000, raising their monthly pay to Rs 74,467. For doctors with 10 to 15 years of service, the salary has been enhanced by Rs 30,000 to Rs 80,467 per month. AYUSH doctors with more than 15 years of service will receive the highest hike of Rs 40,000, with their maximum monthly salary reaching Rs 91,467.

At present, 2,912 AYUSH doctors are engaged under NHM in the state. The salary revision will entail an additional annual expenditure of around Rs 1 crore for the state government.

Majhi expressed confidence that the revised pay structure would significantly improve the quality and reach of AYUSH healthcare services in the state.