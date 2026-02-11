Odisha govt approves 23 industrial projects worth Rs 4,111.8 crore

BHUBANESWAR: The state-level single window clearance committee presided by chief secretary Anu Garg on Tuesday approved 23 new industrial proposals worth Rs 4,111.8 crore to be implemented in 11 districts with an employment potential of nearly 10,000.

The approved projects cover a wide range of sectors including mechanical and electrical capital goods, apparel and textiles, aerospace and defence manufacturing, shipbuilding and ship repair, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, refractories, aluminium downstream industries, mineral beneficiation, metal downstream, etc.

In the steel sector, Kalinga Metalics Limited’s proposal for setting up a 4 MTPA capacity iron ore beneficiation plant in Sundargarh with an investment of Rs 600 crore was cleared. Similarly, Shree Ram Iron and Alloys Private Limited has proposed to set up 0.8 MTPA pellet plant in Deogarh with an investment of Rs 250 crore. Other projects in this sector include, Rashmi Metallurgical Industry Private Limited’s 3 MTPA iron ore beneficiation plant with tailing pond in Sundargarh at an investment of Rs 350 crore.

Aryas Ore Refinery Private Limited’s iron ore beneficiation plant in Sundargarh with an investment of Rs 51 crore and Eastside Subh Steel Private Limited’s steel processing unit in Sundargarh with an investment of Rs 60.05 crore were also approved.

Other important projects include the railway component manufacturing in the mechanical and electrical goods sector by Nipha Limited in Khurda district with an investment of Rs 384 crore. Inventgrid India Private Limited has proposed to set up an advanced multi-drone manufacturing centre in Ganjam district with an investment of Rs 300 crore. This unit is expected to generate 1,000 jobs, marking a major step in the state’s aerospace and defence manufacturing ecosystem.