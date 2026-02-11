Orissa HC issues notice over vacancies in higher education council

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Tuesday issued notice to the state government on a PIL alleging prolonged inaction in filling up key vacancies in the Odisha State Higher Education Council (OSHEC), including the posts of vice-chairman and 13 members.

The PIL has been filed by Prabir Kumar Das, a high court lawyer, who also challenged the appointment of the commissioner-cum-secretary of the Higher Education department as in-charge vice-chairman of the council. Das contended that the continuation of the senior bureaucrat in the post since September 6, 2024 is illegal as it violates the provisions of the Odisha State Higher Education Council Act, 2017.

During the hearing, additional government advocate Debashis Tripathy representing the state submitted that steps are being taken to fill up the vacant posts. Das on the other hand argued that the present arrangement clearly violates the statutory provisions of the Act.

Taking note of the submissions, a two-judge bench comprising Chief Justice Harish Tandon and Justice MS Raman issued notice to the state government, seeking its response within two weeks along with details of steps taken to fill up the posts. The court granted one week thereafter to the petitioner to file a rejoinder, if any, and posted the matter for further hearing on March 10.

According to the petition, Section 4 of the Act mandates that the chairman of the council shall be the minister in charge of the Higher Education department, while the vice-chairman must be an administrator with a proven academic record, holding or having held the rank of professor.