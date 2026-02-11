Rourkela beautician stabbed multiple times inside parlour, accused on run

ROURKELA: In yet another violent crime in Rourkela, a 51-year-old woman was stabbed multiple times in her beauty parlour by an acquaintance at Jagda under Jhirpani police limits here on Monday.

The woman, Rita Samal, works as a beautician. The accused, 45-year-old Chandan Samal, is on the run after committing the crime, said police.

Sources said Rita and Chandan are known to each other and the latter used to frequently visit her house. The accused had reportedly taken a loan from the woman for some work and was not paying back. When Rita repeatedly asked him to pay the money back, Chandan became enraged and allegedly attacked her.

On Monday evening, the accused first went Rita’s house but could not find her. He then went to the woman’s beauty parlour which is attached to her residence. Chandan barged inside and reportedly attacked her with a sharp weapon, stabbing her multiple times. Hearing Rita’s screams, her son rushed to the parlour. But by then, the accused had fled. The woman was taken to Jagda hospital where she is recuperating.

Later, Rita’s husband lodged a complaint with police stating that Chandan owed some money to his wife. When she asked him to pay back, the accused stabbed her.

IIC of Jhirpani police station Pradeep Nayak said on basis of the complaint, a case has been registered. The attack was a fallout of monetary dispute. The woman received multiple cut injuries and her condition is stable. Efforts are on to nab the accused who is absconding. Further investigation is underway, Nayak added.