Veterinary care on sick bed in Odisha's Sambalpur district

SAMBALPUR: Veterinary service in Sambalpur district is seriously hampered due to absence of basic facilities and poor emergency response.

Struggling with non-functional diagnostic equipment, staff shortages and an irregular animal ambulance service, the district veterinary hospital symbolises the plight.

Sources said, the x-ray machine at the hospital has remained non-functional for a long period, while absence of an ultrasound facility has hampered proper diagnosis of critical cases. The lack of blood testing facility has forced animal owners to travel to Chipilima for basic tests.

Compounding the problem, the hospital does not have trained technical staff to operate medical equipment besides sanitation staff which has left cleaning and waste disposal in lurch, creating an unhygienic condition for animals undergoing treatment as well as their owners.

Though an animal ambulance service was launched a few years ago, it is largely inoperative. Locals allege that calls during emergencies often go unanswered.

Likewise, despite the appointment of doctors, assistants, attendants and drivers through an outsourcing agency, services are reportedly not provided as per prescribed shifts from 6 am to 10 pm. They also alleged that the ambulance is frequently kept away from the hospital citing mechanical issues.