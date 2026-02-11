Veterinary care on sick bed in Odisha's Sambalpur district

SAMBALPUR: Veterinary service in Sambalpur district is seriously hampered due to absence of basic facilities and poor emergency response.
Struggling with non-functional diagnostic equipment, staff shortages and an irregular animal ambulance service, the district veterinary hospital symbolises the plight.
Sources said, the x-ray machine at the hospital has remained non-functional for a long period, while absence of an ultrasound facility has hampered proper diagnosis of critical cases. The lack of blood testing facility has forced animal owners to travel to Chipilima for basic tests.
Compounding the problem, the hospital does not have trained technical staff to operate medical equipment besides sanitation staff which has left cleaning and waste disposal in lurch, creating an unhygienic condition for animals undergoing treatment as well as their owners.
Though an animal ambulance service was launched a few years ago, it is largely inoperative. Locals allege that calls during emergencies often go unanswered.
Likewise, despite the appointment of doctors, assistants, attendants and drivers through an outsourcing agency, services are reportedly not provided as per prescribed shifts from 6 am to 10 pm. They also alleged that the ambulance is frequently kept away from the hospital citing mechanical issues.
“I have a cat as pet since last two years and regularly visit the district veterinary hospital in Sambalpur but it lacks essential vaccines and medicines. Doctors too are overburdened at most times and there is a severe shortage of equipment, medicines and proper infrastructure,” said Anshuman Purohit, a local resident.
Chief district veterinary officer, Dr Siba Prasad Dash said he joined at Sambalpur about a year ago and initiated steps on the several issues. He said the x-ray machine is non-functional due to the lack of a stabilizer.
He also informed that the ambulance staff have been warned and assured that if lapses continue, the outsourcing agency would be asked to replace them.