Andhra man arrested for Rs 46 lakh fraud in Berhampur

BERHAMPUR: Berhampur Town police on Wednesday arrested a 40-year-old man on charges of non-payment of over Rs 46 lakh to a private firm engaged in Aadhaar card enrolment and rectification work in Ganjam district.

A native of Mallayapalem in Andhra Pradesh’s Krishna district, accused S Satyanarayana resided in Berhampur’s Tulasinagar. He formerly worked as the Aadhaar operations head and ex-district coordinator (Ganjam) for Hyderabad-based Bloom Solutions.

He was arrested on basis of a complaint lodged by project manager of Bloom Solutions Undapalli Srinivas of Gunupudi under Bhimavaram police limits in Hyderabad, said Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek M.

Notably, the company had placed Satyanarayana under temporary suspension due to an outstanding liability of `46 lakh which he reportedly failed to clear despite repeated reminders. The complainant stated that that even after suspension, he misused his former position and authority.

Police said the accused subsequently sent WhatsApp text and voice messages to company operators and senior officials, reportedly intimidating them.

On December 30, he reportedly contacted company operators individually over phone and visited some at their residences, where he allegedly coerced them into granting remote access to their computer systems through the AnyDesk application. After gaining access, he allegedly attempted to bypass UIDAI software and obtain email passwords and login credentials.