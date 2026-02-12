Balasore farmers protest deduction of paddy during procurement in district

BALASORE: Farmers and activists of Navnirman Krushak Sangathan on Wednesday staged protest in front of the Balasore collector’s office protesting arbitrary deduction of paddy during the ongoing procurement in the district.

As part of their protest, the agitating farmers brought paddy bags on tractors and dumped those in front of the collectorate before staging dharna at the spot.

They accused the state government of putting farmers in distress due to ‘irregularities’ in procurement. The state government had assured that there will no provision of ‘katni-chhatni’ during paddy procurement this season. However, millers are allegedly deducting up to 10 kg per quintal of paddy despite the produce being of good quality, alleged the farmers.

“Apart from the deductions, farmers are not being paid for the gunny bags nor provided the transportation costs. Those who protest are being threatened by cooperative secretaries under the influence of millers. Farmers are being intimidated by the threat of non-procurement of paddy if deductions are not accepted,” claimed farmers leader Sanatan Sahani.

Later in the day, the agitating farmers submitted a memorandum to Balasore collector Suryawanshi Mayur Vikas requesting him to address these issues at the earliest. The collector reportedly assured the farmers of looking into the matter.