Bharat Bandh disrupts normal life in Odisha, transport services hit

BHUBANESWAR: Normal life is affected in several parts of Odisha due to the 12-hour Bharat Bandh called by more than 10 central trade and farmers' unions on Thursday.

Transport services are hit in cities such as Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Rourkela. In the state capital, protestors stage a blockade near Station Square, leaving passengers stranded at the railway station. Ama Bus and auto-rickshaw services are also affected due to the strike.

Demonstrations are held on National Highway-16 at Jaydev Vihar, and traffic comes to a standstill there in the morning hours.

In one incident, a groom travelling from Soro to Khurda is reportedly stopped by picketers at Jaydev Vihar. However, he is later allowed to proceed to his wedding venue.

Major commercial establishments remain closed in Bhubaneswar as the bandh continues.

The strike has been called by a joint platform of 10 central trade unions, including AITUC, INTUC, CITU, SEWA, AIUTUC and AICCTU, among others. Members of these unions are opposing the four new labour codes, alleging that these weaken workers’ rights, reduce job security and make it easier for employers to hire and disengage staff.

Essential services such as medical and ambulance services, fire brigade services and water supply are exempted from the strike, said CPI state assistant secretary Jayanta Das.

The Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee and the BJD’s trade union wing, Biju Shramik Samukhya, have extended their support to the bandh.