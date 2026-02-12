Consider issuing NOC to vice-chancellor aspirant, Orissa HC tells Berhampur University

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Wednesday directed the registrar of Berhampur University (BU) to consider and decide on issuing a no objection certificate (NOC) and ‘no charges pending’ clearance certificate to Sadananda Naik, enabling him to participate in the vice-chancellor (V-C) selection process of Odia University located at Satyabadi in Puri district.

The order was passed by a single judge bench of Justice Aditya Kumar Mohapatra while disposing of a writ petition filed by Naik.

Naik had approached the high court seeking directions to the V-C and registrar of Berhampur University to issue the required certificates so that he could appear before the search-cum-selection committee scheduled to meet on February 16 in Bhubaneswar.

The interview follows an advertisement inviting applications for the post of V-C of Odia University. Counsel for the petitioner submitted that as per the advertisement conditions, candidates are required to furnish an NOC and a clearance certificate from their last employer confirming that no disciplinary or other charges are pending against them.

Although Naik applied for the certificates from Berhampur University, where he is currently serving, the same had not been issued.It was further argued that on a previous occasion,Naik had applied for the post of V-C of Maa Manikeswari University in Bhawanipatna but could not participate in the selection process due to the non-issuance of similar certificates by the university authorities.

Taking note of the limited nature of the grievance, the court disposed of the matter at the admission stage.

Justice Mohapatra directed the registrar of Berhampur University to examine Naik’s request and, if there are no legal impediments, to issue the NOC and clearance certificate in accordance with the university’s extant rules within three working days.The HC also directed that the registrar act upon production of a duly authenticated web copy of the order.