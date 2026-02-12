DGP must express regret, says BJD after report on false police case

BHUBANESWAR: After an Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) report found that a case filed against BJD leaders by police under the Arms Act in 2024 had no basis, the BJD on Wednesday demanded that the director general of police (DGP) express regret over it.

Police had lodged an FIR against several BJD leaders and protestors at the Malgodown police station on September 5, 2024 under section 25 and 27 of the Arms Act following a torchlight procession to protest a proposal by the state government to change the name of the Ravenshaw University.

Lenin Mohanty, spokesperson of the BJD, was among those against whom the FIR had been lodged. Claiming it to be a false case, Mohanty had approached the OHRC. The commission subsequently sought a report from Malgodown police station which in its report stated that there was no factual basis to the case.

“It appears from the report that though FIR was lodged and subsequent investigation was carried out against accused persons including Mohanty, the final form has been submitted as final report (FR) false,” the commission said.