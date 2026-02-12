Future-ready forestry vital for climate resilience, says Minister Singhkhuntia at JICA workshop

BHUBANESWAR: Forest, Environment and Climate Change minister Ganesh Ram Singhkhuntia on Thursday underscored the need to align India’s forest management strategies with climate resilience, technological innovation and sustainable economic models.

Inaugurating the 14th national workshop of JICA-assisted forestry projects here, jointly organised by the Odisha Forestry Sector Development Project Phase-II (OFSDP-II) and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), the minister highlighted the role of forests in mitigating climate change, preserving biodiversity and supporting the livelihoods of forest-dependent communities.

He acknowledged the long-standing partnership between India and Japan in strengthening forestry initiatives, particularly in Odisha.

The minister said that the second phase of the OFSDP is scheduled for completion in March 2027 and the partnership has been instrumental in safeguarding the interests of tribal communities, scheduled castes and backward classes.

He expressed hope for continued cooperation under a potential Phase-III, stating that such collaboration would be critical for achieving the state’s development goals under Samruddha Odisha 2036 and contributing to the national vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

This year’s theme ‘Future Ready Forestry: Climate Resilience, Digital Transformation & Sustainable Wood Economies’ reflects a growing policy emphasis on integrating digital tools and sustainability into forestry governance.

Senior officials from the Centre, the state and JICA participated in the inaugural session. Chief of Development Operations at JICA India Vineet S Sarin and senior representative of JICA India Wakamatsu Eiji, addressed the gathering, emphasising innovation and sustainability in forest management.

IG (EAP) KB Singh and principal chief conservator of forests and head of forest force K Murugesan were also present.