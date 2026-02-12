Gandhamardan to be free of Naxals by March: ADG Panda

BARGARH : The Gandhamardan region in Bargarh and Balangir districts would be Maoist-free by March this year, said additional director general (ADG) of anti-Naxal operations Sanjeeb Panda here on Wednesday.

Addressing mediapersons during his visit to Bargarh, Panda said the Maoist strongholds in Odisha have begun to crumble. Following the surrender and neutralisation of several hardcore Naxal leaders, Maoist activities have now been largely confined to limited pockets along the inter-district borders of Kandhamal, Kalahandi and Rayagada tri-junction besides the Gandhamardan Hills.

“To clear out the remaining extremists within the targeted time of March 2026, we have shifted our focus to the Gandhamardan region. We will be deploying additional forces, strengthen our intelligence network and intensify operations soon. A review meeting in this regard was held today,” informed the ADG.

The Gandhamardan Hills, located along Chhattisgarh border between Bargarh and Balangir districts, have long served as a base for Maoists under the Balangir-Bargarh-Mahasamund division. Panda said a massive joint operation is being conducted in coordination with the CRPF, Special Operations Group (SOG), District Voluntary Force (DVF), and intelligence units. Strict vigil is also being maintained along the Odisha-Chhattisgarh border and adjoining districts.

He further said intensified anti-Maoist operations are underway in Odisha in line with Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s declaration to make the country free of Left-Wing Extremism by March 31, 2026. Odisha Police is making determined efforts to eliminate Maoist presence in the state within the stipulated timeline.