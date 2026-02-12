Odisha government reshuffles senior bureaucracy, Poonia gets additional charge of sports dept

BHUBANESWAR: The state government on Wednesday handed additional charge of Sports and Youth Services department to Bhupendra Singh Poonia who is currently secretary to the Skill Development and Technical Education department.

As per a notification, D Prasanth Kumar Reddy, secretary in the MSME department has been appointed as managing director of IDCO.

Rashmita Panda, vice-chairperson of Bhubaneswar Development Authority with additional charge of Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited has been appointed as secretary of MSME department.

This apart, Surendra Kumar Meena, additional secretary in the Scheduled Tribe and Scheduled Caste Development department has been given additional charge as executive director of Centre for Modernising Government Initiatives and convenor of the Committee on Administrative and Governance Reforms.

Similarly, Aboli Sunil Naravane, director of industries with additional charge of managing director of Odisha Small Industries Corporation and Odisha State Financial Corporation has been given additional charge as managing director of IPICOL.