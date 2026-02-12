Odisha seeks central aid for Science City in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: Science and Technology minister Krushna Chandra Patra on Wednesday met Union minister for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh in New Delhi to seek central support for a series of initiatives aimed at strengthening the state’s scientific infrastructure and innovation ecosystem.

During the meeting, Patra pitched for the establishment of a world-class Science City on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar. The state government has identified around 100 acre of land for the proposed project, envisioned as an interactive science hub with advanced exhibits and immersive learning facilities designed to promote scientific temper and inspire young minds.

They also discussed the creation of a dedicated space innovation hub in Odisha to foster startups and research in space technology. The proposed centre is expected to leverage the expertise of the Odisha Space Applications Centre (ORSAC) and academic institutions such as Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT), Burla. The initiative aims to position the state as a key player in satellite data applications and space-tech entrepreneurship.

Discussions were also held on rolling out Bio e-Cells in the state, in line with the Centre’s Bio-E3 (Economy, Environment and Employment) policy. These cells would focus on high-performance bio-manufacturing, promote sustainable technologies and facilitate the commercialisation of research from academic and scientific institutions. Officials said the meeting focused on aligning Odisha’s regional scientific priorities with national missions to accelerate technology-driven growth.

Patra thanked the Union minister for continued cooperation and mentorship, stating that stronger Centre-state coordination would be crucial in transforming Odisha into a major scientific and industrial hub.

Singh, in turn, assured full support from the Centre, noting that Odisha’s progress in science and technology would contribute to the broader vision of ‘Viksit Bharat’.