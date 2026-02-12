Political fight over Union Budget and regional development in Odisha

SAMBALPUR: BJP national spokesperson Ajay Alok on Wednesday described the current union budget as ‘historic and inclusive’.

Addressing mediapersons in Sambalpur, Alok described the current union budget as ‘historic and inclusive’. He said the budget was not meant solely for the rich or poor but for every section of society. Citing figures, he said the total expenditure has been pegged at Rs 53,47,315 crore, with a capital outlay of `12.20 lakh crore aimed at achieving the goal of ‘Viksit Bharat’. He maintained that the Centre has already addressed inflationary concerns through GST revisions and Odisha was given importance across sectors, including social welfare, MSMEs and small entrepreneurs.

Highlighting local projects, Alok said infrastructure initiatives in Sambalpur, including a bypass highway and flyover, were progressing under the leadership of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. He also stated that the state government would soon provide land for the proposed AIIMS in Sambalpur and the Centre was actively pursuing the project.

Reacting to these remarks, district BJD president Rohit Pujari termed the claims made by the BJP spokesperson as ‘unfortunate’ and an attempt to ‘mislead’ the people of Sambalpur and western Odisha.