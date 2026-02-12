Raipur-Visakhapatnam economic corridor to strengthen connectivity in southern Odisha

JEYPORE: The upcoming Raipur-Visakhapatnam economic corridor is expected to significantly boost connectivity and accelerate economic growth in southern Odisha, particularly in Koraput and Nabarangpur districts.

The six-lane, greenfield highway is being developed as part of the Bharatmala Pariyojana at a cost of `16,000 crore. Spanning about 465 km, the corridor will connect Abhanpur near Raipur in Chhattisgarh with Sabbavaram near Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, passing through three states. The project is being executed in 15 packages under the Hybrid Annuity Model, three in Chhattisgarh, eight in Odisha and four in Andhra Pradesh. The corridor includes three tunnels, two of them in Odisha.

Regional officer of the National Highways Authority of India NHAI, Bhubaneswar Veerendra Singh said, “In Odisha, the corridor covers a 240-km stretch divided into eight contract packages. Six packages have been completed. Work on all the packages will be completed by June this year. Once operational, the corridor will give a major boost to road communication in tribal areas.”

In Koraput district, seven interchanges have been planned at Kaliagura and Benasur in Borigumma, Tala in Koraput block, Lunguri near Nalco chowk and Kunduli in Semiliguda, besides Baraja and Talagolara in Pottangi. These interchanges will serve as key entry and exit points, integrating the corridor with other highways and major district roads, and improving last-mile connectivity.