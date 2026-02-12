Trade unions to observe Bharat Bandh today, police tighten security measures

BHUBANESWAR: The city police have tightened security in view of the 12-hour Bharat Bandh call given by over 10 central trade and farmers’ unions on Thursday.

The nationwide bandh called by a joint platform of 10 central trade unions including AITUC, INTUC, CITU, SEWA, AIUTUC, AICCTU and others from 6 am to 6 pm, is in protest against the labour reforms and other policies that the unions allege are weakening workers’ rights and protection.

The members of these unions are opposing the four new labour codes, alleging that these weaken workers’ rights, reduce job security and make it easier for employers to hire and disengage staff.

Sources said the bandh is likely to disrupt public sector banks, central government offices and some industries, particularly in states like Odisha and Kerala, where union mobilisation is strong. The strike will, however, exempt essential services like medical/ambulance, fire brigade services and water supply.

“In all other sectors, a Bharat Bandh will be observed from 6 am to 6 pm on Thursday. Industrial establishments will remain closed during the period,” said CPI state assistant secretary Jayanta Das.

Meanwhile, DCP Jagmohan Meena said around 20 platoons of police force will be deployed across the city on Thursday to maintain law and order during the course of the bandh. The security will be enhanced at the railway station and the airport to ensure the passengers do not face any inconvenience, he added.

Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee and BJD’s trade union wing Bij Shramik Samukhya have extended their support to the bandh.