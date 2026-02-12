Two held with 92 kg ganja in Berhampur

BERHAMPUR: Excise officials arrested two persons and seized 92 kg of ganja from them in Aska road area here on Wednesday.

Excise DSP Srutikant Rout said a team were patrolling at the First Gate in Aska when a car speeding from Digapahandi side reached the spot. The four-wheeler tried to overtake the vehicles which were stopped by the patrol team for checking.

The Excise personnel intercepted the car and during search, seized the ganja packed in four sacks from the vehicle. Two occupants of the car, Shabbir Ali (26) of Karnataka and Sai Naik (24) of Gajapati, were arrested. Rout said the duo confessed that they were transporting the contraband from Gajapati to Mumbai. They were produced in court and remanded in judicial custody.