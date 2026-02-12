Upadhyaya’s ‘antyodaya’ mantra guides development philosophy: CM Mohan Charan Majhi

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday said that Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya’s philosophy of Integral Humanism remains the best model for the upliftment of the poor and the last mile development.

Addressing a programme organised at the BJP state headquarters here to mark the 58th death anniversary of Upadhyaya, observed as Samarpan Diwas, Majhi said the successful implementation of pro-poor welfare schemes in the country is rooted in the ideological foundations laid by the Jana Sangh leader.

Recalling Upadhyaya’s life and contributions, the chief minister said he had dedicated himself to national service and worked for the comprehensive development of economically weaker sections. He noted that the concept of ‘antyodaya,’ the rise of the last person, was central to Upadhyaya’s vision and continues to guide welfare-oriented governance.

Majhi said several flagship initiatives aimed at rural development, housing for the poor, affordable electricity and drinking water, sanitation, cooking gas connections and livelihood generation reflect the philosophy of integral humanism.

He added that former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have drawn inspiration from Upadhyaya’s ideas in shaping policies focused on inclusive growth.

State BJP president Manmohan Samal described Upadhyaya as a symbol of nationalism, patriotism and value-based politics. He said the observance of Samarpan Diwas was meant to reaffirm commitment to serving the poor and marginalised sections of society.

Leaders and party workers paid floral tributes to Upadhyaya’s portrait during the event. The chief minister also released a party publication ‘BJP Barta’ on the occasion. Similar programmes were held across the state to mark the anniversary.

The event was attended by former state president Samir Mohanty, former minister Arabinda Dhali, Titilagarh MLA Nabin Kumar Jain, state vice-presidents Jatin Mohanty and Vishnu Das.