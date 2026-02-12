Vigilance raids Angul CDMO assistant’s home, probes Rs 2.38 crore salary fraud

ANGUL: Vigilance officials on Wednesday raided the house of an assistant in Angul CDMO office on charges of misappropriating over Rs 2.38 crore government funds.

The accused, Subrat Behera of Angul, has been detained and is being interrogated. So far, Vigilance officials have unearthed substantial assets in the name of Behera and his family members. These include a three-storey building of approximately 4,500 sq ft in Angul town, around 450 gram of gold, a car, and two bikes. Bank and postal deposits, along with other investments, are being ascertained, sources said.

Preliminary investigation indicates that Behera reportedly misappropriated `2.38 crore by fraudulently drawing excess amounts towards his salary over a period of eight years, from 2017 to 2025, and crediting the money to his salary account in SBI’s Angul branch. After the fraud came to light, he was on the run since October 2025.

Born in 1987, Behera joined government service on September 10, 2007, as a junior assistant in the SDMO office at Athamallick with an initial monthly salary of Rs 8,000. He was transferred to the Angul CDMO office in 2011, where he was posted in the establishment section.

A separate inquiry into the disproportionate assets angle is also ongoing, sources added.