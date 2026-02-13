At 1.87 per cent, retail inflation in Odisha is second lowest in January

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha has recorded one of the lowest inflation rates among large states in January 2026, revealed the provisional data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) on Thursday.

According to the first reading of the new consumer price index (CPI) series with 2024 as the base year, the combined retail inflation in Odisha stood at 1.87 per cent (pc), ranking it second lowest in the country among states with significant populations. The rate was marginally above Chhattisgarh (1.67 pc) and well below most larger states.

For rural areas, the inflation rate was 1.88 pc and it was 1.84 pc for urban areas in Odisha. The all-India CPI inflation in January was 2.75 pc (combined), with rural at 2.73 pc and urban at 2.77 pc.

In the MoSPI data, Odisha’s inflation rate was lower than in most big states including Telangana (4.92 pc), Kerala (3.67 pc), Tamil Nadu (3.36 pc), Rajasthan (3.17 pc), Andhra Pradesh (2.83 pc), Gujarat (2.23 pc), Maharashtra (2.60 pc), Haryana (2.55 pc), Karnataka (2.99 pc) and Bihar (2.48 pc).

Although smaller states and northeastern states registered lower rates in some cases, among populous states, Odisha’s year-on-year rate was on the lower side. However, the inflation rate in December 2025 was -0.99 pc.

Economists and analysts attributed multiple factors to explain why inflation in Odisha remained subdued relative to others. They said across the country, food inflation was modest (around 2.13 pc) in January, which reflects easing prices for staples like garlic, onion and potatoes, which registered sharp negative inflation at the national level.