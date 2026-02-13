Bandh over labour law reforms hits mining operations in Odisha

ROURKELA/ANGUL/SAMBALPUR/PARADIP/ JAJPUR/JEYPORE: The bandh called by different trade unions opposing the labour law reforms evoked a mixed response across the state, affecting operations in mining belts on Thursday.
Normal life was badly affected in Rourkela and the rest of Sundargarh district due to the dawn-to-dusk shutdown as members of CITU, INTUC, AITUC, HMS, AICCTU, SUCI and other trade unions closed business establishments and commercial activities besides forcing vehicles to stay off the roads.
The agitators also stopped private vehicles including two-wheelers from plying. Government offices and educational institutions remained open with a thin attendance.
Mining and transportation activities in Koida mining circle of Bonai sub-division were disrupted due to the bandh. Agitators also disrupted coal production at Kulda, Garjanbahal, Basundhara West and Siarmal mines of the Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL) in Hemgir block.
In Angul district, mining operations at Talcher coalfield and Ib Valley of the MCL were paralysed due to the strike. According to reports, MCL suffered a production loss to the tune of about two lakh tonne of coal at Talcher on the day.
However, other industries in the district functioned normally. Despite the bandh, it was business as usual for Nalco, NTPC-Kaniha, JSPL, JIPTL, GMR and Rungta steel.
In western Odisha, the bandh received a mixed response with significant disruption reported in Bargarh and Sambalpur while Nuapada witnessed negligible impact and normal life remained unaffected in Deogarh.
Government and private offices, banks and business establishments remained closed across Bargarh district with agitators resorting to picketing at various locations to enforce the shutdown.
Sambalpur too witnessed visible disruption as trade union leaders staged demonstrations and road blockades at key junctions. Major entry points to the city including Ainthapali, Dhanupali and Remed chowk witnessed long queues of heavy vehicles along national highways, creating traffic congestion. Private and public buses remained stationed at Ainthapali bus terminal. Police personnel were deployed at sensitive locations as a precautionary measure.
In contrast, Nuapada reported only partial response with most business establishments functioning normally. Deogarh recorded no impact, with markets, offices and institutions remaining open and transport services operating as usual.
The shutdown partially affected life in Paradip, Kujang and other parts of Jagatsinghpur district. Operations in Paradip Port and units of PPL, IFFCO and IOCL remained affected on the day. However, movement of trucks and buses came to a complete halt.
In Jajpur, agitators staged demonstrations at several places, affecting vehicular movement across the district. Normal life was affected in Koraput district due to the shutdown. Business establishments and market places remained closed while attendance in government offices and banks was thin. Traffic movement on national and state highways was paralysed for several hours. Commuters faced major inconvenience as buses and other public transport vehicles stayed off the roads for most part of the day.