Bandh over labour law reforms hits mining operations in Odisha

ROURKELA/ANGUL/SAMBALPUR/PARADIP/ JAJPUR/JEYPORE: The bandh called by different trade unions opposing the labour law reforms evoked a mixed response across the state, affecting operations in mining belts on Thursday.

Normal life was badly affected in Rourkela and the rest of Sundargarh district due to the dawn-to-dusk shutdown as members of CITU, INTUC, AITUC, HMS, AICCTU, SUCI and other trade unions closed business establishments and commercial activities besides forcing vehicles to stay off the roads.

The agitators also stopped private vehicles including two-wheelers from plying. Government offices and educational institutions remained open with a thin attendance.

Mining and transportation activities in Koida mining circle of Bonai sub-division were disrupted due to the bandh. Agitators also disrupted coal production at Kulda, Garjanbahal, Basundhara West and Siarmal mines of the Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL) in Hemgir block.

In Angul district, mining operations at Talcher coalfield and Ib Valley of the MCL were paralysed due to the strike. According to reports, MCL suffered a production loss to the tune of about two lakh tonne of coal at Talcher on the day.

However, other industries in the district functioned normally. Despite the bandh, it was business as usual for Nalco, NTPC-Kaniha, JSPL, JIPTL, GMR and Rungta steel.

In western Odisha, the bandh received a mixed response with significant disruption reported in Bargarh and Sambalpur while Nuapada witnessed negligible impact and normal life remained unaffected in Deogarh.

Government and private offices, banks and business establishments remained closed across Bargarh district with agitators resorting to picketing at various locations to enforce the shutdown.