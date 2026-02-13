BJP slams BJD for backing the bandh, terms it anti-worker

BHUBANESWAR: The BJP slammed the BJD and Congress for supporting the Bharat Bandh called against the Centre’s new labour codes, asserting that the reforms are aimed at strengthening workers’ rights and social security.

State BJP spokesperson Anil Biswal said the four new labour codes introduced by the Narendra Modi government are pro-worker and reform-oriented, and accused their critics of misleading labourers for political gains. “Those opposing the new labour codes are acting against the interests of workers. The reforms ensure minimum wages across organised and unorganised sectors, guarantee workplace safety and strengthen social security provisions,” Biswal said.

The reforms mandate benefits such as provident fund coverage, health security and compulsory registration of workers, including those in the unorganised sector and gig economy. The new provisions remove gender-based restrictions that previously limited women’s participation in certain jobs, he said.

Taking a swipe at trade unions, Biswal alleged that a handful of politically motivated organisations were attempting to create unrest. “Some groups that have long used workers for political survival are now calling for a Bharat Bandh and harassing common people,” he said.

He termed it “unfortunate” that the BJD and Congress extended support to the bandh in the state. “The people of Odisha have rejected the bandh call. Political parties opposing these progressive reforms are exposing their bankruptcy,” he added.