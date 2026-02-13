Idco clears land for 31 MSME, industrial projects in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: In a major boost to industrialisation and investor confidence, the state government has approved land allocation for 31 long-pending industrial projects, a majority of which belong to the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) sector.
The decisions were taken at a meeting of the land allotment committee (LAC) chaired by Idco chairperson Usha Padhee. The allotment will help expedite stalled projects that had been awaiting land, often a critical bottleneck in industrial implementation.
Of the 31 projects approved, a significant number are from the MSME sector, which forms the backbone of Odisha’s industrial ecosystem. The cleared proposals span sectors such as apparel and textiles, food processing, engineering and other emerging industries.
Officials said priority has been given to projects proposed in non-industrial and backward districts such as Koraput, Kalahandi, Rayagada and other underdeveloped regions. The state government has turned its focus to balanced and inclusive industrial development, ensuring that growth is not confined to established industrial hubs like Khurda, Cuttack, Angul, Jajpur or Jharsuguda, they said.
Land acquisition and allotment have historically been among the most significant challenges facing industrial projects in the state. Issues ranging from procedural delays and land conversion hurdles to local-level disputes and infrastructure gaps have slowed the pace of project implementation in the past.
Over the years, several investment proposals approved at various forums had remained in limbo due to delays in land identification and allotment. “Recognising this, the state government has increasingly streamlined processes through Idco and digitised land banks to facilitate faster decision-making,” officials said.