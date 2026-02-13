Idco clears land for 31 MSME, industrial projects in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: In a major boost to industrialisation and investor confidence, the state government has approved land allocation for 31 long-pending industrial projects, a majority of which belong to the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) sector.

The decisions were taken at a meeting of the land allotment committee (LAC) chaired by Idco chairperson Usha Padhee. The allotment will help expedite stalled projects that had been awaiting land, often a critical bottleneck in industrial implementation.

Of the 31 projects approved, a significant number are from the MSME sector, which forms the backbone of Odisha’s industrial ecosystem. The cleared proposals span sectors such as apparel and textiles, food processing, engineering and other emerging industries.