Migratory birds leave Bhitarkanika National Park early as temperatures rise

KENDRAPARA; A large number of migratory birds have begun their homeward journey from Bhitarkanika after spending nearly four months in the national park during winter.

With the temperature already touching 31 degrees Celsius, many foreign wading birds have left earlier than usual this season.

“Several migratory birds have started their return journey due to the early onset of summer.

However, many water birds such as ducks are still here as they can survive in shallow water,” said Bhitarkanika assistant chief conservator of forests (ACF) Manas Kumar Das.

Usually, return migration of the birds begins around mid-March. But this year, the unusual rise in temperature in February has advanced their schedule, he said, adding that the temperature in Bhitarkanika is now higher by 3 to 4 degrees Celsius compared to two decades ago.

According to official figures, 1,52,762 migratory birds from 106 species arrived in Bhitarkanika this winter. Species such as shoveller, pintail, gadwall, wigeon, common pochard, garganey, tufted duck, common teal and coot have already started leaving. However, some waders like curlew, pipit and white-eye have not shown urgency to depart yet.

Environmentalists attribute the early departure to climate change. “The rising temperature in February linked to climate change is the main reason for the early migration this year,” said an environmentalist.