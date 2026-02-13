NIT-R signs MoU with Survey of India on geospatial research

ROURKELA: In a bid to promote collaboration in geospatial science and mapping technologies, the National Institute of Technology-Rourkela (NIT-R) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Odisha & Chhattisgarh Geo-spatial Directorate of the Survey of India on Wednesday.

The partnership envisages combining Survey of India’s expertise in national mapping and geodesy with NIT-R’s strengths in geo-dynamics, remote sensing, earth sciences and climate studies. The agreement will enable joint research projects, academic events and technical exchanges in alignment with the National Geospatial Policy-2022.

The MoU was signed by NIT-R director Prof K Umamaheshwar Rao and director of Odisha & Chhattisgarh Geo-spatial Directorate Swarnima Bajpai.

Prof Rao said the collaboration is of national significance as it aligns with India’s growing emphasis on geospatial governance, digital mapping, climate resilience and infrastructure development. By combining the national mapping authority’s expertise with academic research excellence, the partnership will contribute to precision geospatial infrastructure, climate and environmental monitoring, sustainable planning and disaster risk management.

“We value our association with the Survey of India, the country’s oldest scientific department established in 1767, whose longstanding expertise in mapping and geodesy has played a foundational role in nation-building,” he added.