No attendant in sight, patients fend for themselves at SCBMCH as management looks the other way

CUTTACK: It was a usual morning at SCB medical college and hospital. A 48-year-old man, escorted by his son, was seen carrying his ailing wife on a stretcher to the diagnostic centre on the hospital premises, something that should have been an attendant’s duty.

Sadly, this is a regular sight at SCBMCH, which boasts of providing quality healthcare services to its patients. Patients and their family members are left to fend for themselves despite over 800 attendants positioned at the hospital. The hospital spends over a crore of rupees monthly towards engaging attendants for such work.

However, if a patient lacks manpower, then let alone receiving instant treatment, they are left unattended until someone from the hospital does the mercy of shifting them to a ward or the hospital’s diagnostic centres. The situation is being attributed to mismanagement and lack of proper monitoring and supervision on part of the hospital authorities. Shifting patients from one place to another is ideally the work of an attendant.

“After the doctor advised us to take my wife to the diagnostic centre, I looked for an attendant but found no one inside the ward. After waiting for over an hour, I carried my wife to the diagnostic centre and back to the ward,” said the 48-year-old requesting anonymity.

This is, however, not an isolated case. Several such incidents occur at the hospital on a daily basis where patients’ relatives are forced to handle such responsibilities. In another incident, two boys were seen carrying oxygen cylinders by themselves for their patient.

In fact, the recent incident where a patient fell from a bed in the medicine department intensive care unit (ICU) with no staff in sight has brought to fore the poor management at state’s biggest healthcare facility.