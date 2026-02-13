Odisha

Odisha government asked to pay Rs 10 lakh to constable aspirant’s family

In an order issued recently, the Commission observed that there was a five-hour delay in shifting Sahu from OSAP dispensary to SCB medical college and hospital.
Odisha Human Rights Commission headquarters in Bhubaneswar (Photo| X)
BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) has recommended the state government to pay Rs 10 lakh compensation to family of 20-year-old Harekrishna Sahu who died during police recruitment process in 2017.

Sahu had appeared for the post of constable in the 9th Battalion (Special) during the recruitment process on January 22, 2017. During the physical endurance test, he collapsed after immediately completing the run at OSAP 6th Battalion ground in Cuttack. In an order issued recently, the Commission observed that there was a five-hour delay in shifting Sahu from OSAP dispensary to SCB medical college and hospital.

The unexplained delay in shifting Sahu to the medical facility clearly demonstrates lack of emergency preparedness and prompt response of the authorities during a state mandated physical test, it stated.

Basing on the circumstances and the youth’s postmortem report, OHRC recommended the government to pay the compensation to his family.

