Odisha to issue Smart RoRs to curb land fraud

BHUBANESWAR: In a major push towards digitisation of land records and prevention of property fraud, the state government will introduce an upgraded version of the record of rights (RoR) embedded with a QR code and an electronic security chip, Revenue and Disaster Management minister Suresh Pujari said on Thursday.

The Smart RoR will allow instant verification of land ownership details. When the QR code is scanned, it will display the complete transaction history of the land parcel, including past sale and purchase records. The embedded electronic chip will act as a tamper-detection mechanism. Any unauthorised alteration or illegal intervention in the document will automatically trigger alerts to the revenue inspector (RI) and tehsildar concerned, enabling swift administrative action.

Officials said the initiative aims to plug loopholes in land transactions, curb forgery and bring greater transparency to property dealings. The Revenue department has begun upgrading its digital land records infrastructure to integrate historical data with the new system. Land transaction records are being standardised and linked with existing digitised databases under the state’s land records modernisation programme.

The department is also strengthening back-end monitoring systems at the tehsil level and training revenue officials to handle chip-enabled verification and alert mechanisms. Technical integration is being undertaken in coordination with central government agencies as part of broader land record reforms and digital governance initiatives.