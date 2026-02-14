Aspirational districts asked to focus on skill development, basic infrastructure

BHUBANESWAR: Development commissioner DK Singh on Friday directed officials of aspirational districts to intensify efforts in strengthening education, skill development and basic infrastructure to ensure measurable improvements in standard of living.

Addressing a state-level workshop on the effective utilisation of the Aspirational District Mineral Fund (ADMF) Programme here, Singh underscored the need for time-bound implementation of development initiatives in districts and blocks identified under the Aspirational Districts Programme (ADP) and the Aspirational Blocks Programme (ABP).

The development commissioner asked collectors to initiate special measures to provide quality education to children in aspirational areas, upgrade educational infrastructure and promote skill-based training to enhance future employability.

He stressed that strengthening human capital would be central to achieving long-term economic inclusion and advised officials to explore ways to enhance the earning capacity of people in these regions through targeted livelihood interventions.

Officials were instructed to prioritise interventions within a 5-km radius of mining-affected habitations, in line with guidelines.

The state currently has 10 aspirational districts and 40 aspirational blocks.