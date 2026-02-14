Odisha CM Majhi lays stone for medical college in Nabarangpur

BHUBANESWAR/NABARANGPUR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday laid the foundation stone for a medical college and hospital in Nabarangpur district.

The medical college and hospital, will be set up on over 50 acres of land at Patalguda in the district and will have 420 beds and 100 MBBS seats. The chief minister said after the construction is completed, people won’t have to go outside the district for treatment.

Stating that within 20 months of his assuming power, three medical college and hospitals at Jajpur, Kandhamal and Talcher have been made operational, the chief minister said the government had promised to open four more medical college and hospitals. “Three more medical colleges will be established in Dhenkanal, Jagatsinghpur and Bhadrak soon,” he said.

Majhi also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 177 development projects worth over `446 crore for the district on the occasion. This includes the inauguration of 112 projects worth `68 crore and laying the foundation stones for 65 projects worth `378 crore. The projects cover educational institutions, roads, bridges, and anganwadi centres.

The chief minister highlighted the government’s focus on development in education, healthcare, agriculture, transportation and women’s empowerment to bring Nabarangpur to the forefront. He assured that despite the district’s distance from the state capital, development will not be hindered, and progress will continue unabated.