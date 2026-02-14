Odisha govt orders Haladiapadar overbridge inspection after frequent accidents

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has ordered an intensive inspection of the Haladiapadar road overbridge (ROB) near Berhampur, following a series of accidents, including the recent mishap which claimed five lives around two weeks ago.
The order came amid growing public concern, with locals blaming the bridge’s hazardous geometric design and approach alignment for the frequent accidents.
According to an official communication by the Works department to the chief engineer (bridges) on Thursday, a high-level team will visit the site on February 16. The inspection team comprising the chief engineer (planning, investigation and projects), chief engineer (bridge design wing) and chief engineer (roads, design and quality) has been tasked with carrying out a detailed technical inspection of the ROB and its approach roads.
Although earlier correspondence on the matter did not mention any quality-related issues, the letter mentioned that concerns were flagged regarding faulty geometric construction and hazardous design. The Works department has sought crucial information and documents before the site visit.
The chief engineer has been asked to provide details on whether there is visible evidence of structural distress such as malfunctioning or damaged expansion joints and cracks in piers, pier caps, girders or deck slabs.
The department has also asked for copies of the approved alignment plan, general arrangement drawing of the ROB, as-built drawings and specifications detailing grades of concrete used in different structural components. Additionally, records of routine inspections carried out in the past, along with inspection reports and repair histories, have been sought.
“The upcoming inspection is expected to determine whether the recurring accidents stem from geometric design flaws, inadequate safety provisions, maintenance lapses or other contributing factors.
The technical report and specific recommendations for remedial measures will guide the next course of action to enhance commuter safety and prevent further tragedies on Haladiapadar ROB,” said an official of the department.