Odisha's SUMUM doctors use latest technology to save patients’ legs

BHUBANESWAR: Doctors at SUM Ultimate Medicare (SUMUM) here have successfully saved a man’s leg from imminent amputation by performing below-knee advanced endovascular atherectomy using the latest jetstream technology.

Conducted for the first time in the state, the breakthrough procedure, marked a significant advancement in minimally invasive vascular care in the region.

The patient was suffering from severe blockage in the leg arteries, a life-threatening condition which could lead to non-healing ulcers, gangrene and eventual loss of limb, if left untreated.

Consultant (interventional radiology) Dr Sambit Kumar Pattanayak said patients with critical limb ischemia often have very limited options, especially when blockages occur in smaller arteries below the knee. “With advanced atherectomy technology, we can now safely remove plaque and clots, restore circulation without open surgery and significantly reduce the risk of amputation. This minimally invasive approach significantly reduces pain, hospital stay and recovery time while improving limb-salvage outcomes,” he said.

The breakthrough marks a new era in limb-saving treatment in Odisha offering renewed hope to patients with advanced peripheral artery disease and critical limb ischemia, said Dr Biraj Mohan Mishra, Chief of Medical Services of SUMUM.

Hailing the achievement, founder president of SOA University and SUM Ultimate Medicare Manojranjan Nayak said, “The successful introduction of below-knee endovascular atherectomy reflects our dedication to advanced, patient-centric treatment that saves lives and limbs.”