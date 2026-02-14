Two held for selling 300 mule accounts for Rs 30 lakh in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR/BALANGIR: In a major crackdown against online financial frauds, Balangir police arrested two scamsters for allegedly selling over 300 mule bank accounts to cyber criminals for a whopping `30 lakh in the last three months.

Balangir police launched an investigation after receiving information that hundreds of premium current and corporate bank accounts opened in the names of the locals were being used by the cyber criminals mostly based out of West Bengal to dupe innocent people across the country.

After questioning some persons in whose names the mule bank accounts were reportedly opened, the police nabbed the prime suspects identified as Debasis Kanti (31) and Soumya Ranjan Kabat, both natives of Chudapali village.

“The two were selling mule bank accounts to cyber criminals in West Bengal since the last one year. These accounts were then used to commit cyber crimes and money laundering,” said Northern Range IG Himanshu Lal.

He said, a team will be sent to West Bengal to apprehend the masterminds of the scam. Investigation revealed the accused were mostly targeting people in financial distress or students in Balangir town, Sadar, Loisingha and other areas of the district.

The two would pay a meagre `500 to the gullible victims for opening accounts in his/her name and in some instances they just provided some food to them, said police sources.