Veteran Congress leader KC Lenka passes away at 86

BHUBANESWAR: Former Union minister and veteran Congress leader Kanhu Charan Lenka died at a private hospital here on Friday of old-age ailments. He was 86.

Born on March 2, 1939 in Cuttack district, Lenka had a political career spanning over five decades. Lenka started his political career in 1957 from his student days by joining the Congress Seva Dal. He was elected to Assembly four times from the Choudwar constituency in 1971, 1974, 1980 and 1995.

Lenka was a Rajya Sabha MP from 1988 to 1994, during which he served as Union minister of state for Agriculture and Railways in the PV Narasimha Rao government. Later, he returned to state politics and was elected to the Assembly from 1995 to 2000 during which he served as minister for Transport and Revenue in the JB Patnaik cabinet.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, leader of the Opposition Naveen Patnaik, Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Bhakta Charan Das, BJP national vice-president Baijayant Panda, state BJP president Manmohan Samal and leaders cutting across party lines expressed condolences on Lenka’s demise.

The chief minister said in a post on X, “I am deeply saddened to know about the passing of senior leader, former Union minister, and former Member of Parliament Kanhu Charan Lenka. I convey my condolences to the bereaved family during this hour of grief, and pray to Lord Shri Jagannath for the peaceful repose of the departed soul.”

Expressing grief over his death, Naveen said in a post on X, his public service will always remain memorable.

Lenka’s body was taken to the Assembly and the Congress Bhavan where members cutting across party lines paid tributes to him.