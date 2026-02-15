Destitute patients bereft of basic facilities at Cuttack SCB as officials take no notice

CUTTACK: Allegations of neglect have surfaced at SCB medical college and hospital, where destitute patients admitted to special wards are reportedly being deprived of basic needs including essential clothing and attendant support.

As per the norms, the medical social welfare departments in the hospitals are required to facilitate support for destitute patients including providing essential clothing like patient gowns. But in SCB, old and used clothes, donated by people, are reportedly being provided to them.

As per information provided by the hospital administration under RTI Act, the SCBMCH has no provision of clothes/dresses for the day-to-day use of the destitute patients.

While hospital authorities claim that attendants assist destitute patients with daily activities such as brushing teeth, bathing and dressing, sources say the ground reality is different. Of the 61 attendants outsourced for destitute wards, only about half reportedly work on a rotation basis, while many others are frequently absent. As a result, many patients are forced to manage their activities on their own.

RTI activist Achyut Kumar Sahoo submitted a petition on February 6 to senior officials, including those in the Health and Family Welfare and Social Security & Empowerment of Persons with Disability departments, urging steps to ensure new clothes are provided to destitute patients.