Kendrapara anganwadi boycott ends as villagers agree to send children after dalit cook’s appointment

KENDRAPARA: Following the intervention of the Odisha State Commission for Women and the district administration, residents of Nuagaon village under Rajnagar block of Kendrapara on Saturday agreed to send their children to the Anganwadi centre from Monday. The villagers had boycotted the anganwadi since November after the appointment of a dalit cook.

The meeting, held at the centre on Saturday, saw participation of over 150 villagers. This was a marked change from a similar meeting on Wednesday that saw only two attendees despite persuasion by the district administration.

The meeting was attended by additional district magistrate Nabakrushna Jena, sub-collector Arun Nayak, member of state women’s commission Kalpana Mallick, along with police officers and activists.

Further, a community feast was held after the meeting, where the dalit anganwadi cook Sarmista Sethi (23), served food to villagers as a gesture of reconciliation. Officials also conducted door-to-door outreach, after which villagers expressed willingness to resume Anganwadi services.