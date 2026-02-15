Odisha Cabinet approves Budget proposals for FY 2026-27

BHUBANESWAR: The state cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday approved key proposals including the the draft Budget for 2026-27, ahead of the Budget session of the Assembly commencing from February 17.

Briefing reporters on the cabinet decisions which was followed by a meeting of the council of ministers at Lok Seva Bhawan, chief secretary Anu Garg said a total of five proposals were placed before the cabinet, of which four received approval.

She said one proposal of the Finance department pertained to the draft Budget for 2026-27. The detailed Budget proposals will be presented during the upcoming session of the Odisha Legislative Assembly.

The chief secretary said the cabinet approved three major irrigation packages under the Integrated Anandapur Barrage Project aimed at creating irrigation potential for 60,000 hectares agriculture land in Keonjhar and Balasore districts.

While the barrage, strengthening of the Salandi river system and distribution network for 3,000 hectares through open canals have already been completed, the remaining 57,000 hectares of command area is being taken up through an underground pipeline (gravity flow) system to address delays in land acquisition.