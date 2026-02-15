Odisha CM Majhi attends platinum jubilee event of PM Shri NC govt high school in Jajpur

JAJPUR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said on Saturday the purpose of education is not just to score marks or get jobs, it is to build the character of the children and teach them various life skills.

Addressing the platinum jubilee function of PM Shri NC government high school at Jajpur Road, the chief minister said emphasis is being made to ensure the overall development of the students across the state. He said the under the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020, there is a need to focus on the creativity, efficiency, decision-making ability and problem-solving skills of the children.

Stating that self-confidence is the key to success, the chief minister urged the students to dream big and adopt duty, dedication, and determination as their philosophy of life. He told the students that success requires continuous effort and failure should be considered as a stepping stone to success.

Reiterating the government’s commitment to strengthen the education system, the chief minister highlighted that the state has given priority to education with the highest budgetary allocation. He mentioned that Sishu Batika has been introduced in 45,000 schools to strengthen early childhood education and aspirational curriculum, project-based learning and coding skills are being implemented in secondary schools.