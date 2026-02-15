Odisha installs wind masts to harness 12 GW wind energy potential by 2036

BHUBANESWAR: Carrying forward its ambitious plan of becoming a green energy state by 2036, Odisha has started installing wind masts to explore its potential in the sector that has remained untapped as of now.

These tall structures also known as met masts will monitor wind speed, direction, turbulence, etc, and generate meteorological data at specific heights for a period of one to two years which is crucial for determining the feasibility of wind energy projects.

The state-owned bulk power purchaser and supplier Grid Corporation of Odisha (Gridco) said currently, they have started installing six towers, each measuring 150 metre high, to study the wind potential of the state for establishment of wind power projects in the state.

While one wind mast installed in Phulchanchuni area of Begunia tehsil of Khurda district was made operational a day back, five more will be installed at Gop tehsil and Brahmagiri tehsil of Puri, Gopalpur and Sonapur area of Ganjam and Tentulikhunti area of Nabarangpur.

Apart from Gridco, sources said OPTCL and National Institute of Wind Energy (NIWE) and some private players in the sector are also planning to install around 25 wind masts in the near future.

Gridco managing director Satyapriya Rath said as per the study of the National Institute of Wind Energy (NIWE), Odisha has a potential of generating at least 12.12 GW power from wind. “Currently we are procuring around 300 megawatt (MW) wind power from other states as part of our renewable energy commitments. However, projects have been awarded for generation of 493 MW wind energy in the state in next few years,” he said.

Rath said considering the remote locations, investment requirements and other factors, wind projects, from the stage of their conceptualisation and implementation, take at least two to two-and-half years.