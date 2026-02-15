Odisha Panchayati Raj minister asks officials to fast-track projects at block-level

BHUBANESWAR: Panchayati Raj minister Rabi Narayan Naik on Saturday directed district and block-level officials to accelerate the execution of rural development projects and ensure timely completion of key infrastructure and welfare schemes.

Chairing a review meeting with chief development officers (CDOs) and block development officers (BDOs) of Panchayati Raj department at the State Institute of Rural Development (SIRD) campus here, the minister assessed the progress of major programmes, including Bikashita Gaon Bikashita Odisha (BGBO), Antyodaya Gruha Yojana and MGNREGA, along with rural connectivity initiatives.

Emphasising the need for urgency in the remaining one-and-half months of the financial year, Naik urged officials to exceed targets through efficient planning and execution. “If we work with sincerity and speed, we can achieve much beyond our targets. The government has ensured adequate funding, and our performance must reflect our commitment to rural development,” he said.

The minister asked officers to promptly flag operational bottlenecks requiring departmental intervention and assured personal support, including field visits to project sites if necessary, to resolve implementation challenges and expedite progress. Panchayati Raj secretary Girish SN highlighted the potential of the Bikashita Gaon Bikashita Odisha initiative in strengthening rural infrastructure and called for time-bound efforts to ensure connectivity to all unconnected villages.

Director, special projects, Siddharth Shankar Swain, stressed the importance of timely documentation and bill submission for completed works to ensure financial records accurately reflect physical progress.

Around 30 CDOs and 38 BDOs from across the state participated in the meeting, which focused on improving grassroots-level implementation and strengthening accountability.