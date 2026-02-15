Toddler ‘sold’ for Rs 1 lakh by father in Nilagiri, rescued

BALASORE: A 46-year-old man allegedly sold his two-and-a-half-year-old son for Rs 1 lakh to another person at Nilagiri area in Balasore district on Friday.

The matter came to light after some locals who had recorded a video purportedly showing the man Rakesh Kumar Behera allegedly holding negotiations over the matter with the receiver and shared it with some social activists.

Police were eventually informed and the toddler was rescued on Saturday.

The baby was then handed over to the child welfare committee (CWC). The cops have detained Rakesh and the receiver to whom the child was allegedly sold.

Sources said Rakesh of Barisahi village under Nilagiri NAC has married twice. However, he reportedly tortured his second wife, following which the latter left him and had been staying separately. Their two-and-a-half-year-old son lived with Rakesh.

As per information, Rakesh had sold the child for Rs 1 lakh and had taken Rs 50,000 advance for the same. When the social activists received the video from the villagers, they confronted him, following which Rakesh admitted to have sold the child.